Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


“Why We Won’t Release Cute Abiola Anytime Soon” – Nigeria Navy Reveals
Naija Loaded  - It has been 10 days since Naval personnel and entertainer, Abdulgafar Ahmad Oluwatoyin, professionally known as Cute Abiola, was arrested and kept in the custody of the Nigerian Navy for posting a video of himself in military uniform on social media.

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

Cute Abiola: Navy Gives Reason For Refusing To Release Comedian After 10 Days Miss Petite Nigeria Blog:
Cute Abiola: Navy Gives Reason For Refusing To Release Comedian After 10 Days
Why Cute Abiola is still in our custody after 10 days – Navy The Street Journal:
Why Cute Abiola is still in our custody after 10 days – Navy
Why Cute Abiola Is Still In Our Custody – Navy The Will:
Why Cute Abiola Is Still In Our Custody – Navy
Cute Abiola: Reason why he is yet to be released The Dabigal Blog:
Cute Abiola: Reason why he is yet to be released
Cute Abiola spends 10 days in Naval detention EE Live:
Cute Abiola spends 10 days in Naval detention
Skit Maker Cute Abiola Spends 10 Days In Navy Custody Global Village Extra:
Skit Maker Cute Abiola Spends 10 Days In Navy Custody
Cute Abiola: Reason he is yet to be released – Navy Director 1st for Credible News:
Cute Abiola: Reason he is yet to be released – Navy Director


   More Picks
1 "The man who first taught me about comedy"- British actor, Damson Idris, mourns Baba Suwe - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
2 Police arrest five suspected kidnappers terrorizing Ogun community (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
3 Nigerian Air Traffic Controllers Suspend Strike For Two Weeks - Channels Television, 22 hours ago
4 Police recover decomposing body of kidnapped Kwara monarch's brother from bush - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
5 Kano, Lagos demand special revenue allocation from Nigerian govt - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
6 'World?s oldest ever person' and last surviving woman from 1800s dies aged 124 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
7 Fulani Herdsmen Return To Plateau Community, Kill Two Farmers - Sahara Reporters, 23 hours ago
8 Photos emerge as CJN swears in Odili’s daughter, 21 others as high court judges - Legit, 13 hours ago
9 “Why We Won’t Release Cute Abiola Anytime Soon” – Nigeria Navy Reveals - Naija Loaded, 13 hours ago
10 "After all that bleaching you never still see husband" Actress Shan George throws shade - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info