Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Tension as new militant group blows up oil facility in Rivers, makes demands
News photo Legit  - A militant group in Rivers state called ‘Bayan-Men’ has attacked oil facility belonging to the Nigeria Agip Oil Company. The group has also listed its demands.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

‘We need justice’, agitators blow up another Agip facility in Rivers Vanguard News:
‘We need justice’, agitators blow up another Agip facility in Rivers
Militants blow-up another Agip facility in Rivers, demand justice The Nation:
Militants blow-up another Agip facility in Rivers, demand justice
New militant group claim reasonability for attack on Agip facility Ripples Nigeria:
New militant group claim reasonability for attack on Agip facility
Militants blow up another Agip facility in Rivers The Street Journal:
Militants blow up another Agip facility in Rivers
New militant group in Rivers blows up Agip facility Pulse Nigeria:
New militant group in Rivers blows up Agip facility


   More Picks
1 "The man who first taught me about comedy"- British actor, Damson Idris, mourns Baba Suwe - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
2 Police arrest five suspected kidnappers terrorizing Ogun community (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
3 DPO's head broken during clash between students of two secondary schools in Ogun - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
4 ''My Queen''- 2face Idibia celebrates Annie as he slams people attacking her on social media - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
5 We’re not surprised govt is denying ‘Lekki Tollgate incident’ — Amnesty International - Vanguard News, 14 hours ago
6 Nigerian Air Traffic Controllers Suspend Strike For Two Weeks - Channels Television, 11 hours ago
7 'World?s oldest ever person' and last surviving woman from 1800s dies aged 124 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
8 Fulani Herdsmen Return To Plateau Community, Kill Two Farmers - Sahara Reporters, 12 hours ago
9 Photos emerge as CJN swears in Odili’s daughter, 21 others as high court judges - Legit, 3 hours ago
10 "After all that bleaching you never still see husband" Actress Shan George throws shade - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info