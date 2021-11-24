Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


”Is it paining you?” – Actress, Regina Daniels tackles ex-boyfriend Somadina over his recent comment about her
Correct NG  - Talented movie star, Regina Daniels has thrown a subtle jab at her ex-boyfriend, Somadina Adinma over his recent comment about her. Daniels recently landed in Nigeria after weeks of touring different countries with her husband, Ned Nwoko and their son.

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

 Additional Sources

“Is it Paining You?” – Regina Daniels Taunts Ex-Lover, Somadina Over His Recent Comment about Her Gist Lovers:
“Is it Paining You?” – Regina Daniels Taunts Ex-Lover, Somadina Over His Recent Comment about Her
Regina Daniels Tackles Ex Lover, Somadina Over His Recent Comment About Her (Screenshot) Anaedo Online:
Regina Daniels Tackles Ex Lover, Somadina Over His Recent Comment About Her (Screenshot)
Glamsquad Magazine:
“Is It Paining You?” – Regina Daniels Tackles Ex-Lover, Somadina Over His Recent Comment About Her
“Is it paining you?” – Regina Daniels tackles ex lover, Somadina over his recent comment about her (Screenshot) Edujandon:
“Is it paining you?” – Regina Daniels tackles ex lover, Somadina over his recent comment about her (Screenshot)
"Is it paining you?" - Regina Daniels tackles ex lover, Somadina Gist Reel:
"Is it paining you?" - Regina Daniels tackles ex lover, Somadina


   More Picks
1 Police arrest five suspected kidnappers terrorizing Ogun community (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
2 Air traffic controllers suspend strike, issue NAMA two-week ultimatum - The Guardian Nigeria - The Guardian Nigeria, 7 hours ago
3 Zamfara orders closure of filling station, bakery house for allegedly aiding bandits - Daily Nigerian, 13 hours ago
4 Police recover decomposing body of kidnapped Kwara monarch's brother from bush - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
5 “Why We Won’t Release Cute Abiola Anytime Soon” – Nigeria Navy Reveals - Naija Loaded, 16 hours ago
6 Photos emerge as CJN swears in Odili’s daughter, 21 others as high court judges - Legit, 16 hours ago
7 Again, militants blow up Agip facility in Rivers, insist on justice - The Punch, 16 hours ago
8 Ring Road Project: Umahi Directs LG Chairmen, Monarchs, Others To Swear Affidavits Over Contractors’ Security - Independent, 18 hours ago
9 "After all that bleaching you never still see husband" Actress Shan George throws shade - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
10 Super Eagles players reportedly against decision to sack Rohr - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info