Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Tonto Dikeh makes a weird request after seeing the viral videos of snakes in toilets
Kemi Filani Blog  - Nollywood actress cum philanthropist Tonto Dikeh has made a weird request following the viral videos of snakes appearing in the toilets.

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Actress Tonto Dikeh begins search for adult potty over viral videos of snakes found inside toilets Legit:
Actress Tonto Dikeh begins search for adult potty over viral videos of snakes found inside toilets
Tonto Dikeh cries out over viral videos of snakes in toilet bowls Gist Reel:
Tonto Dikeh cries out over viral videos of snakes in toilet bowls
Glamsquad Magazine:
Nigerian Actress, Tonto Dikeh Freak Out Over Viral Video Of Snake Invasion In Toilet
Tonto Dikeh Weighs in on Viral Videos of Snakes in Toilet Bowls, Suggests a Way Out Gist Lovers:
Tonto Dikeh Weighs in on Viral Videos of Snakes in Toilet Bowls, Suggests a Way Out


   More Picks
1 Police arrest five suspected kidnappers terrorizing Ogun community (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
2 Air traffic controllers suspend strike, issue NAMA two-week ultimatum - The Guardian Nigeria - The Guardian Nigeria, 7 hours ago
3 Zamfara orders closure of filling station, bakery house for allegedly aiding bandits - Daily Nigerian, 13 hours ago
4 Police recover decomposing body of kidnapped Kwara monarch's brother from bush - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
5 “Why We Won’t Release Cute Abiola Anytime Soon” – Nigeria Navy Reveals - Naija Loaded, 16 hours ago
6 Photos emerge as CJN swears in Odili’s daughter, 21 others as high court judges - Legit, 16 hours ago
7 Again, militants blow up Agip facility in Rivers, insist on justice - The Punch, 16 hours ago
8 Ring Road Project: Umahi Directs LG Chairmen, Monarchs, Others To Swear Affidavits Over Contractors’ Security - Independent, 18 hours ago
9 "After all that bleaching you never still see husband" Actress Shan George throws shade - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
10 Super Eagles players reportedly against decision to sack Rohr - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info