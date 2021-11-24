Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

US court sentences Nigerian man to over 7 years imprisonment for $1.89m fraud scheme that targeted women
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A federal judge in Pennsylvania has sentenced a Nigerian man, Jabin Godspower Okpako, to more than seven years in prison for conspiring to launder approximately $1.89 million in mail and wire fraud proceeds in a scheme that targeted women.

