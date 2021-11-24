Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

"I choose him" Woman who landed in hospital after being battered by her fiance announces she's going ahead to marry him and will stand by him against the world
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A woman who was left unrecognizable after she was brutally battered by her fiancé has announced that she's staying with him and intends to go ahead with their wedding.

 

1 Zamfara orders closure of filling station, bakery house for allegedly aiding bandits - Daily Nigerian, 16 hours ago
2 Air traffic controllers suspend strike, issue NAMA two-week ultimatum - The Guardian Nigeria - The Guardian Nigeria, 10 hours ago
3 Another vehicle plunges into Ogun river, two confirmed dead - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
4 Fraud in banking sector, mostly insider perpetrated – EFCC — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 23 hours ago
5 Nigeria’s non-oil revenue grew above target by 15.7% — Finance Minister - Premium Times, 15 hours ago
6 “Why We Won’t Release Cute Abiola Anytime Soon” – Nigeria Navy Reveals - Naija Loaded, 19 hours ago
7 North Korean Government ''Sentences Man to Death'' for Smuggling Copies of Netflix’s Blockbuster Series “Squid Game” - Monte Oz Live, 3 hours ago
8 Police recover decomposing body of kidnapped Kwara monarch's brother from bush - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
9 Those who inflicted pains and torture on you Baba Suwe because they have the tools of public service power are cursed and will never know peace - Yomi Fabiyi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
10 Minister Dingyadi, IGP Baba, EFCC chair, Bawa attend Interpol General Assembly - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
