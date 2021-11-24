Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
"I choose him" Woman who landed in hospital after being battered by her fiance announces she's going ahead to marry him and will stand by him against the world
Linda Ikeji Blog
- A woman who was left unrecognizable after she was brutally battered by her fiancé has announced that she's staying with him and intends to go ahead with their wedding.
Amir
16 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
"I choose him" - Woman who landed in hospital after being brutalized by her fiancé says she will marry and stand by him against the world
Screen Gist:
"I choose him" Girl Who Landed In Hospital After Being Battered By Her Fiance Announces She's going Ahead To Marry Him
Monte Oz Live:
Woman Who Landed in Hospital After Being Battered By Her Fiancé Says She's Going Ahead to Marry Him and Will Stand By Him Against the World
Naija Parrot:
“I choose him” – Woman who landed in hospital after being brutalized by her fiancé says she will marry and stand by him against the world
More Picks
1
Zamfara orders closure of filling station, bakery house for allegedly aiding bandits -
Daily Nigerian,
16 hours ago
2
Air traffic controllers suspend strike, issue NAMA two-week ultimatum - The Guardian Nigeria -
The Guardian Nigeria,
10 hours ago
3
Another vehicle plunges into Ogun river, two confirmed dead -
Daily Post,
18 hours ago
4
Fraud in banking sector, mostly insider perpetrated – EFCC — NEWSVERGE -
News Verge,
23 hours ago
5
Nigeria’s non-oil revenue grew above target by 15.7% — Finance Minister -
Premium Times,
15 hours ago
6
“Why We Won’t Release Cute Abiola Anytime Soon” – Nigeria Navy Reveals -
Naija Loaded,
19 hours ago
7
North Korean Government ''Sentences Man to Death'' for Smuggling Copies of Netflix’s Blockbuster Series “Squid Game” -
Monte Oz Live,
3 hours ago
8
Police recover decomposing body of kidnapped Kwara monarch's brother from bush -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
9
Those who inflicted pains and torture on you Baba Suwe because they have the tools of public service power are cursed and will never know peace - Yomi Fabiyi -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
10
Minister Dingyadi, IGP Baba, EFCC chair, Bawa attend Interpol General Assembly -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...