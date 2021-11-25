Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigeria’s non-oil revenue grew above target by 15.7% — Finance Minister
News photo Premium Times  - She said the government was also intensifying efforts to further grow and diversify the country’s revenue sources with a variety of fiscal policies.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

Nigeria’s non-oil revenue grew above target by 15.7% — Minister Daily Nigerian:
Nigeria’s non-oil revenue grew above target by 15.7% — Minister
Nigeria’s non-oil revenue grew above target by 15.7%, says Finance Minister News Verge:
Nigeria’s non-oil revenue grew above target by 15.7%, says Finance Minister
Nigeria’s non-oil revenue grew above target by 15.7% — Minister National Accord:
Nigeria’s non-oil revenue grew above target by 15.7% — Minister
Nigeria’s non-oil revenue grew above target by 15.7% — Minister The Eagle Online:
Nigeria’s non-oil revenue grew above target by 15.7% — Minister


   More Picks
1 "The man who first taught me about comedy"- British actor, Damson Idris, mourns Baba Suwe - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
2 Police arrest five suspected kidnappers terrorizing Ogun community (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
3 Nigerian Air Traffic Controllers Suspend Strike For Two Weeks - Channels Television, 20 hours ago
4 ''My Queen''- 2face Idibia celebrates Annie as he slams people attacking her on social media - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
5 'World?s oldest ever person' and last surviving woman from 1800s dies aged 124 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
6 Photos emerge as CJN swears in Odili’s daughter, 21 others as high court judges - Legit, 12 hours ago
7 "After all that bleaching you never still see husband" Actress Shan George throws shade - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
8 Minister Dingyadi, IGP Baba, EFCC chair, Bawa attend Interpol General Assembly - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
9 JAMB uncovers 706,189 illegal admissions offered by varsities, others - Daily Nigerian, 18 hours ago
10 2022 Grammys: The Legacy Continues As Femi Kuti and Made Kuti Bag Nominations - Nigerian Entertainment Today, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info