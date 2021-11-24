Post News
News at a Glance
Hustle. Men don't have the monopoly of making money - Actress Mary Remy Njoku tells ladies as she expresses disappointment at the choices women of this generation make
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Actress Mary Remmy Njoku took to her Instagram page this morning to advice women of this generation.
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
Hustle. Men don't have the monopoly of making money - Actress Mary Remy Njoku advises ladies
Pulse Nigeria:
Actress Mary Njoku expresses disappointment at the choices women of this generation make
The Will:
Mary Njoku Reacts To Choices Women Of This Generation Make
Naija Parrot:
Hustle. Men don’t have the monopoly of making money – Actress Mary Remy Njoku advises ladies
More Picks
1
Police arrest five suspected kidnappers terrorizing Ogun community (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
2
Zamfara orders closure of filling station, bakery house for allegedly aiding bandits -
Daily Nigerian,
14 hours ago
3
Air traffic controllers suspend strike, issue NAMA two-week ultimatum - The Guardian Nigeria -
The Guardian Nigeria,
8 hours ago
4
Fraud in banking sector, mostly insider perpetrated – EFCC — NEWSVERGE -
News Verge,
21 hours ago
5
Police recover decomposing body of kidnapped Kwara monarch's brother from bush -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
6
Those who inflicted pains and torture on you Baba Suwe because they have the tools of public service power are cursed and will never know peace - Yomi Fabiyi -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
7
“Why We Won’t Release Cute Abiola Anytime Soon” – Nigeria Navy Reveals -
Naija Loaded,
18 hours ago
8
Photos emerge as CJN swears in Odili’s daughter, 21 others as high court judges -
Legit,
18 hours ago
9
'I Need to Be Back Home' - Kanye West vows to "restore" his family with Kim Kardashian amid her new romance with Pete Davidson -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
10
Nigeria’s Oshodi elected as ITTF Vice President in US -
The Eagle Online,
16 hours ago
