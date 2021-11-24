Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Hustle. Men don't have the monopoly of making money - Actress Mary Remy Njoku tells ladies as she expresses disappointment at the choices women of this generation make
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Actress Mary Remmy Njoku took to her Instagram page this morning to advice women of this generation.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Hustle. Men don Yaba Left Online:
Hustle. Men don't have the monopoly of making money - Actress Mary Remy Njoku advises ladies
Actress Mary Njoku expresses disappointment at the choices women of this generation make Pulse Nigeria:
Actress Mary Njoku expresses disappointment at the choices women of this generation make
Mary Njoku Reacts To Choices Women Of This Generation Make The Will:
Mary Njoku Reacts To Choices Women Of This Generation Make
Hustle. Men don’t have the monopoly of making money – Actress Mary Remy Njoku advises ladies Naija Parrot:
Hustle. Men don’t have the monopoly of making money – Actress Mary Remy Njoku advises ladies


   More Picks
1 Police arrest five suspected kidnappers terrorizing Ogun community (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
2 Zamfara orders closure of filling station, bakery house for allegedly aiding bandits - Daily Nigerian, 14 hours ago
3 Air traffic controllers suspend strike, issue NAMA two-week ultimatum - The Guardian Nigeria - The Guardian Nigeria, 8 hours ago
4 Fraud in banking sector, mostly insider perpetrated – EFCC — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 21 hours ago
5 Police recover decomposing body of kidnapped Kwara monarch's brother from bush - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
6 Those who inflicted pains and torture on you Baba Suwe because they have the tools of public service power are cursed and will never know peace - Yomi Fabiyi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
7 “Why We Won’t Release Cute Abiola Anytime Soon” – Nigeria Navy Reveals - Naija Loaded, 18 hours ago
8 Photos emerge as CJN swears in Odili’s daughter, 21 others as high court judges - Legit, 18 hours ago
9 'I Need to Be Back Home' - Kanye West vows to "restore" his family with Kim Kardashian amid her new romance with Pete Davidson - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
10 Nigeria’s Oshodi elected as ITTF Vice President in US - The Eagle Online, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info