Young Nigerian man who had F9 parallel in NECO shows off the bad result as he celebrates bagging a first-class
News photo Legit  - A young Nigerian man Mayowa Amusan who had F9 parallel during his NECO has taken to social media to celebrate bagging first-class from University of Ibadan.

