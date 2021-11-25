Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Don Jazzy provides alternative method of using the toilet following current snake invasion (Video)
News photo Gist Reel  - Don Jazzy takes to social media to provide an alternative method of using the toilet following viral videos of snakes in toilet bowls.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

Don Jazzy teach Nigerians another way to use the toilet after snakes were found in WC toilets Yaba Left Online:
Don Jazzy teach Nigerians another way to use the toilet after snakes were found in WC toilets
Don Jazzy Shows Alternative Ways To Use The Toilet To Avoid Being Bitten By Snake – Video Information Nigeria:
Don Jazzy Shows Alternative Ways To Use The Toilet To Avoid Being Bitten By Snake – Video
5 ways to protect yourself from snake bites in the toilet Pulse Nigeria:
5 ways to protect yourself from snake bites in the toilet
SNAKE INVASION: Don Jazzy Teach Nigerians How To Use Toilet [VIDEO] The Genius Media:
SNAKE INVASION: Don Jazzy Teach Nigerians How To Use Toilet [VIDEO]
Don Jazzy teach Nigerians another way to use the toilet after snakes were found in WC toilets Naija Parrot:
Don Jazzy teach Nigerians another way to use the toilet after snakes were found in WC toilets
Don Jazzy Teaches Nigerians How To Use The Toilet to Avoid Snake Attack (Video) Tori News:
Don Jazzy Teaches Nigerians How To Use The Toilet to Avoid Snake Attack (Video)


   More Picks
1 Zamfara orders closure of filling station, bakery house for allegedly aiding bandits - Daily Nigerian, 16 hours ago
2 Air traffic controllers suspend strike, issue NAMA two-week ultimatum - The Guardian Nigeria - The Guardian Nigeria, 10 hours ago
3 Another vehicle plunges into Ogun river, two confirmed dead - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
4 Fraud in banking sector, mostly insider perpetrated – EFCC — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 23 hours ago
5 Nigeria’s non-oil revenue grew above target by 15.7% — Finance Minister - Premium Times, 15 hours ago
6 “Why We Won’t Release Cute Abiola Anytime Soon” – Nigeria Navy Reveals - Naija Loaded, 19 hours ago
7 North Korean Government ''Sentences Man to Death'' for Smuggling Copies of Netflix’s Blockbuster Series “Squid Game” - Monte Oz Live, 3 hours ago
8 Police recover decomposing body of kidnapped Kwara monarch's brother from bush - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
9 Those who inflicted pains and torture on you Baba Suwe because they have the tools of public service power are cursed and will never know peace - Yomi Fabiyi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
10 Minister Dingyadi, IGP Baba, EFCC chair, Bawa attend Interpol General Assembly - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info