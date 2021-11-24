Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Newborn baby found abandoned on church altar in Ondo (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A newborn baby was found abandoned on the altar of the Holy Fountain Cherubim and Seraphim Church, Oda Road, Akure, Ondo State.

 

It was gathered that members of the church heard a

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

