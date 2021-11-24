Daughter, 20, sues her mum's doctor for allowing her to be born







Evie Toombes, 20, from Skegness, Lincolnshire, England, claims she should have never been born and she Linda Ikeji Blog - A woman is taking her mother's doctor to court for allowing her to be born.Evie Toombes, 20, from Skegness, Lincolnshire, England, claims she should have never been born and she



News Credibility Score: 99%