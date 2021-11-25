Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Alleged N3.5bn Debt: We’re Not Breaching Any Court Order, Flour Mills Nigeria, Honeywell Counter Ecobank
News photo Independent  - The boards of Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc and Honeywell Flour Mills Plc, in two separate statements on Wednesday night, assured stakeholders that the agreement to acquire 71.69% of the latter from Honeywell Group Limited is not in breach of any ...

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Acquisition of 71.69 % equity in Honeywell Flour Mills not in breach- Flour Mills Vanguard News:
Acquisition of 71.69 % equity in Honeywell Flour Mills not in breach- Flour Mills
No court order restraining acquisition, say Flour Mills, Honeywell The Punch:
No court order restraining acquisition, say Flour Mills, Honeywell
Ecobank Nigeria Warns Flour Mills Against Acquiring Honeywell Innovation Village:
Ecobank Nigeria Warns Flour Mills Against Acquiring Honeywell
No Court Order Restraining Acquisition, Say Flour Mills, Honeywell The Nigeria Lawyer:
No Court Order Restraining Acquisition, Say Flour Mills, Honeywell
Ecobank cautions Flour Mills against proceeding with Honeywell acquisition deal The Street Journal:
Ecobank cautions Flour Mills against proceeding with Honeywell acquisition deal
There’s No Court Order Halting Acquisition Deal, Say Flour Mills, Honeywell News Break:
There’s No Court Order Halting Acquisition Deal, Say Flour Mills, Honeywell
No Breach Of Court Order In 71.69% Acquisition Deal, Flour Mills, Honeywell Assure Stakeholders Inside Business Nigeria:
No Breach Of Court Order In 71.69% Acquisition Deal, Flour Mills, Honeywell Assure Stakeholders


   More Picks
1 Police arrest five suspected kidnappers terrorizing Ogun community (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
2 Zamfara orders closure of filling station, bakery house for allegedly aiding bandits - Daily Nigerian, 14 hours ago
3 Air traffic controllers suspend strike, issue NAMA two-week ultimatum - The Guardian Nigeria - The Guardian Nigeria, 8 hours ago
4 Fraud in banking sector, mostly insider perpetrated – EFCC — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 21 hours ago
5 Police recover decomposing body of kidnapped Kwara monarch's brother from bush - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
6 Those who inflicted pains and torture on you Baba Suwe because they have the tools of public service power are cursed and will never know peace - Yomi Fabiyi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
7 “Why We Won’t Release Cute Abiola Anytime Soon” – Nigeria Navy Reveals - Naija Loaded, 18 hours ago
8 Photos emerge as CJN swears in Odili’s daughter, 21 others as high court judges - Legit, 18 hours ago
9 'I Need to Be Back Home' - Kanye West vows to "restore" his family with Kim Kardashian amid her new romance with Pete Davidson - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
10 Nigeria’s Oshodi elected as ITTF Vice President in US - The Eagle Online, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info