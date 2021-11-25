Post News
News at a Glance
Spillage: FG mulls stiffer punishments for oil coys
Nigerian Tribune
- The federal government has announced plans to institute stiffer punishments for companies involved in oil spillage in the country.
10 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
Spillage: FG mulls stiffer punishments for oil coys
Leadership:
OML 29 Oil Spill: Federal Govt Mulls Stiffer Punishments For Oil Coys
Inside Business Nigeria:
FG Mulls Stiffer Punishments For Oil Firms Over Oil Spill
The Will:
FG Considers Stiffer Punishment For Oil Spill
More Picks
1
Zamfara orders closure of filling station, bakery house for allegedly aiding bandits -
Daily Nigerian,
23 hours ago
2
'I Need to Be Back Home' - Kanye West vows to "restore" his family with Kim Kardashian amid her new romance with Pete Davidson -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
3
North Korean Government ''Sentences Man to Death'' for Smuggling Copies of Netflix’s Blockbuster Series “Squid Game” -
Monte Oz Live,
10 hours ago
4
Air traffic controllers suspend strike, issue NAMA two-week ultimatum - The Guardian Nigeria -
The Guardian Nigeria,
17 hours ago
5
Ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Celebrates His 75th Birthday Today (Drop Your Well-Wishes) -
Naija Loaded,
14 hours ago
6
Over 900 Boko Haram fighters surrender as Nigerian troops kill 90 terrorists -
Legit,
2 hours ago
7
Young Nigerian man who had F9 parallel in NECO shows off the bad result as he celebrates bagging a first-class -
Legit,
14 hours ago
8
Nigeria’s non-oil revenue grew above target by 15.7% — Finance Minister -
Premium Times,
23 hours ago
9
Hustle. Men don't have the monopoly of making money - Actress Mary Remy Njoku tells ladies as she expresses disappointment at the choices women of this generation make -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
10
Sweden's first female prime minister resigns less than 12 hours after being installed -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
