News at a Glance
Abia government gives N500 to women who deliver in healthcare centres | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Ladun Liadi Blog
- Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has said the state gives N500 to pregnant women who deliver at primary health care facilities in the state.
11 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
50%
Additional Sources
Lailas News:
Abia government gives N500 to pregnant women who deliver in healthcare centres
Instablog 9ja:
We give 500 Naira to pregnant women who deliver in primary healthcare centres – Gov. Ikpeazu boasts
Tori News:
Abia Government Gives N500 To Pregnant Women Who Deliver In Healthcare Centres
More Picks
1
North Korean Government ''Sentences Man to Death'' for Smuggling Copies of Netflix’s Blockbuster Series “Squid Game” -
Monte Oz Live,
12 hours ago
2
Ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Celebrates His 75th Birthday Today (Drop Your Well-Wishes) -
Naija Loaded,
15 hours ago
3
'I Need to Be Back Home' - Kanye West vows to "restore" his family with Kim Kardashian amid her new romance with Pete Davidson -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
4
Air traffic controllers suspend strike, issue NAMA two-week ultimatum - The Guardian Nigeria -
The Guardian Nigeria,
19 hours ago
5
Young Nigerian man who had F9 parallel in NECO shows off the bad result as he celebrates bagging a first-class -
Legit,
15 hours ago
6
Over 900 Boko Haram fighters surrender as Nigerian troops kill 90 terrorists -
Legit,
4 hours ago
7
Nigeria’s non-oil revenue grew above target by 15.7% — Finance Minister -
Premium Times,
1 day ago
8
The Notorious Billionaire Kidnapper Evans Sentenced To Death By The High Court (Photo) -
Naija Loaded,
7 hours ago
9
Hustle. Men don't have the monopoly of making money - Actress Mary Remy Njoku tells ladies as she expresses disappointment at the choices women of this generation make -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
10
Sweden's first female prime minister resigns less than 12 hours after being installed -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
