TETFund earmarks N12 billion for establishment of 12 additional centres of excellence

TETFund earmarks N12 billion for establishment of 12 additional centres of excellence



The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has set aside the sum of N1 billion each for the establishment of twelve additional Centres ... Nigerian Tribune - Tribune OnlineTETFund earmarks N12 billion for establishment of 12 additional centres of excellenceThe Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has set aside the sum of N1 billion each for the establishment of twelve additional Centres ...



News Credibility Score: 99%