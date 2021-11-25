Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Kidnappers kill one, abduct 6 family members in Kogi
News photo Daily Trust  - Kidnappers have shot dead one man, identified as Ayuba, and abducted six family members inside a farm at Lagbeta community in Kogi Local Government Area Kogi State. Daily Trust reports that the Labgeta community is located along the ever-busy Abuja- ...

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

