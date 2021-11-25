Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


FG pledges to establish special court for SGBV cases
Prompt News  - The Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs Pauline Tallen, on Thursday, says government willsoon establish a special court that will try Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) cases, aimed at ending the menace.

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

EU to provide special court for victims of sexual violence The Guardian:
EU to provide special court for victims of sexual violence
Nigeria govt commits to establishing special SGBV courts Premium Times:
Nigeria govt commits to establishing special SGBV courts
Nigeria to establish special courts for gender-based violence Ripples Nigeria:
Nigeria to establish special courts for gender-based violence
FG Pledges To Establish Special Court For Sexual Violence Cases Global Village Extra:
FG Pledges To Establish Special Court For Sexual Violence Cases


   More Picks
1 North Korean Government ''Sentences Man to Death'' for Smuggling Copies of Netflix’s Blockbuster Series “Squid Game” - Monte Oz Live, 21 hours ago
2 Tiwa Savage Snubs Wizkid and Burna Boy, Congratulates Tems On Her Grammy Nomination - Too Xclusive, 20 hours ago
3 Alleged N3.5bn Debt: We’re Not Breaching Any Court Order, Flour Mills Nigeria, Honeywell Counter Ecobank - Independent, 23 hours ago
4 Why Sanwo-Olu Cannot Reject Report of Lagos EndSARS Panel – Falana - The News, 8 hours ago
5 Bill to regulate broadcasting passes second reading - The Nation, 16 hours ago
6 Over 900 Boko Haram fighters surrender as Nigerian troops kill 90 terrorists - Legit, 13 hours ago
7 UNIBEN grants amnesty to 500 overstayed students - Daily Times, 14 hours ago
8 Ralf Rangnick reportedly reaches agreement with Manchester United to take over as interim manager - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
9 Niger Police rescue 8 Kaduna-Abuja highway kidnapped victims - P.M. News - PM News, 12 hours ago
10 OAU student death: Victim’s lawyer tackles Osun police for not declaring Adedoyin’s son wanted - The Punch, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info