Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
FG pledges to establish special court for SGBV cases
Prompt News
- The Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs Pauline Tallen, on Thursday, says government willsoon establish a special court that will try Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) cases, aimed at ending the menace.
18 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Guardian:
EU to provide special court for victims of sexual violence
Premium Times:
Nigeria govt commits to establishing special SGBV courts
Ripples Nigeria:
Nigeria to establish special courts for gender-based violence
Global Village Extra:
FG Pledges To Establish Special Court For Sexual Violence Cases
More Picks
1
North Korean Government ''Sentences Man to Death'' for Smuggling Copies of Netflix’s Blockbuster Series “Squid Game” -
Monte Oz Live,
21 hours ago
2
Tiwa Savage Snubs Wizkid and Burna Boy, Congratulates Tems On Her Grammy Nomination -
Too Xclusive,
20 hours ago
3
Alleged N3.5bn Debt: We’re Not Breaching Any Court Order, Flour Mills Nigeria, Honeywell Counter Ecobank -
Independent,
23 hours ago
4
Why Sanwo-Olu Cannot Reject Report of Lagos EndSARS Panel – Falana -
The News,
8 hours ago
5
Bill to regulate broadcasting passes second reading -
The Nation,
16 hours ago
6
Over 900 Boko Haram fighters surrender as Nigerian troops kill 90 terrorists -
Legit,
13 hours ago
7
UNIBEN grants amnesty to 500 overstayed students -
Daily Times,
14 hours ago
8
Ralf Rangnick reportedly reaches agreement with Manchester United to take over as interim manager -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
9
Niger Police rescue 8 Kaduna-Abuja highway kidnapped victims - P.M. News -
PM News,
12 hours ago
10
OAU student death: Victim’s lawyer tackles Osun police for not declaring Adedoyin’s son wanted -
The Punch,
17 hours ago
