Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Oyo State Assembly speaker, Debo Ogundoyin set to tie the knot (Photos)
The Street Journal  - The Oyo State House of Assembly speaker, Debo Ogundoyin is all set to walk down the aisle with his lover, Olamidun Majekodunmi on Saturday November 27.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Honourable Adebo Ogundoyin, Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, is set to tie the knot with fiancée, Miss Olamidun Majekodunmi. Daily Trust:
Honourable Adebo Ogundoyin, Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, is set to tie the knot with fiancée, Miss Olamidun Majekodunmi.
Oyo State House Of Assembly Speaker, Debo Ogundoyin Set To Tie The Knot The Will:
Oyo State House Of Assembly Speaker, Debo Ogundoyin Set To Tie The Knot
Gorgeous wedding photos of Oyo speaker Ogundoyin - P.M. News PM News:
Gorgeous wedding photos of Oyo speaker Ogundoyin - P.M. News
ENGAGEMENT Photos of Oyo State Speaker, Debo Ogundoyin | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
ENGAGEMENT Photos of Oyo State Speaker, Debo Ogundoyin | Ladun Liadi's Blog


   More Picks
1 Zamfara orders closure of filling station, bakery house for allegedly aiding bandits - Daily Nigerian, 22 hours ago
2 North Korean Government ''Sentences Man to Death'' for Smuggling Copies of Netflix’s Blockbuster Series “Squid Game” - Monte Oz Live, 9 hours ago
3 Air traffic controllers suspend strike, issue NAMA two-week ultimatum - The Guardian Nigeria - The Guardian Nigeria, 16 hours ago
4 'I Need to Be Back Home' - Kanye West vows to "restore" his family with Kim Kardashian amid her new romance with Pete Davidson - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
5 Tonto Dikeh makes a weird request after seeing the viral videos of snakes in toilets - Kemi Filani Blog, 24 hours ago
6 Another vehicle plunges into Ogun river, two confirmed dead - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
7 Young Nigerian man who had F9 parallel in NECO shows off the bad result as he celebrates bagging a first-class - Legit, 12 hours ago
8 Nigeria’s non-oil revenue grew above target by 15.7% — Finance Minister - Premium Times, 21 hours ago
9 Ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Celebrates His 75th Birthday Today (Drop Your Well-Wishes) - Naija Loaded, 12 hours ago
10 Ekiti housewife fakes own kidnapping, demands N50,000 from husband - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info