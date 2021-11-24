Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

I’ll Relocate To US After My Tenure, Obiano Replies EFCC
Information Nigeria  - Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano has stated that he will relocate to his base in the Unites States after his tenure.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

1 Zamfara orders closure of filling station, bakery house for allegedly aiding bandits - Daily Nigerian, 20 hours ago
2 North Korean Government ''Sentences Man to Death'' for Smuggling Copies of Netflix’s Blockbuster Series “Squid Game” - Monte Oz Live, 7 hours ago
3 Air traffic controllers suspend strike, issue NAMA two-week ultimatum - The Guardian Nigeria - The Guardian Nigeria, 14 hours ago
4 'I Need to Be Back Home' - Kanye West vows to "restore" his family with Kim Kardashian amid her new romance with Pete Davidson - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
5 Tonto Dikeh makes a weird request after seeing the viral videos of snakes in toilets - Kemi Filani Blog, 22 hours ago
6 Another vehicle plunges into Ogun river, two confirmed dead - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
7 Nigeria’s non-oil revenue grew above target by 15.7% — Finance Minister - Premium Times, 20 hours ago
8 “Why We Won’t Release Cute Abiola Anytime Soon” – Nigeria Navy Reveals - Naija Loaded, 24 hours ago
9 Young Nigerian man who had F9 parallel in NECO shows off the bad result as he celebrates bagging a first-class - Legit, 10 hours ago
10 Again, militants blow up Agip facility in Rivers, insist on justice - The Punch, 24 hours ago
