News at a Glance
Cantona Declares Himself As New Man United Manager
Complete Sports
- Cantona has declared himself manager of Manchester United.Cantona made the announcement on his Instagram account on Thursday.
20 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
More Picks
1
Tiwa Savage Snubs Wizkid and Burna Boy, Congratulates Tems On Her Grammy Nomination -
Too Xclusive,
23 hours ago
2
Ralf Rangnick reportedly reaches agreement with Manchester United to take over as interim manager -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
3
EFCC arraigns ex-NEXIM Bank boss over alleged N1.4 billlion fraud, impersonation -
Premium Times,
15 hours ago
4
UNIBEN grants amnesty to 500 overstayed students -
Daily Times,
17 hours ago
5
Bill to regulate broadcasting passes second reading -
The Nation,
19 hours ago
6
Over 900 Boko Haram fighters surrender as Nigerian troops kill 90 terrorists -
Legit,
16 hours ago
7
AGF, Malami Kicks As Anambra Says He’s Behind EFCC’s Action Against Obiano -
The Nigeria Lawyer,
13 hours ago
8
How I worked with Abdulsalami to stop Obasanjo’s third term plot —Ex-South African President, Mbeki -
Ripples Nigeria,
12 hours ago
9
Lawyer who sued celebrities for supporting EndSARS reportedly killed in Anambra -
Lailas News,
20 hours ago
10
Opinion (25/11/2021): Buhari’s ‘DEEL’ With Nigerian Youths – By Femi Adesina -
Yes International! Magazine,
17 hours ago
