Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Gunmen snatch three-year-old girl from mother in Ondo
Daily Post
- Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted a three-year-old girl in Akure, the Ondo State capital.
19 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Gunmen snatch three-year-old daughter from mother in Ondo
Nigerian Tribune:
Gunmen abduct three-year-old girl in Ondo
Leadership:
Gunmen Kidnap 3-year-old Girl In Ondo
Sahara Reporters:
Gunmen Abduct Three-Year-Old Girl By Nigerian Army Barracks In Ondo
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Gunmen SNATCH 3-year old girl from mother in Ondo state | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Naija News:
Gunmen Snatch Three-Year-Old Child From Mother In Ondo
More Picks
1
North Korean Government ''Sentences Man to Death'' for Smuggling Copies of Netflix’s Blockbuster Series “Squid Game” -
Monte Oz Live,
23 hours ago
2
Tiwa Savage Snubs Wizkid and Burna Boy, Congratulates Tems On Her Grammy Nomination -
Too Xclusive,
22 hours ago
3
Ralf Rangnick reportedly reaches agreement with Manchester United to take over as interim manager -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
4
Bill to regulate broadcasting passes second reading -
The Nation,
17 hours ago
5
Over 900 Boko Haram fighters surrender as Nigerian troops kill 90 terrorists -
Legit,
14 hours ago
6
EFCC arraigns ex-NEXIM Bank boss over alleged N1.4 billlion fraud, impersonation -
Premium Times,
13 hours ago
7
UNIBEN grants amnesty to 500 overstayed students -
Daily Times,
16 hours ago
8
Lawyer who sued celebrities for supporting EndSARS reportedly killed in Anambra -
Lailas News,
19 hours ago
9
"If it's war it's war" Rema calls out DJ Neptune; accuses him of releasing his old record without his permission -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
10
Opinion (25/11/2021): Buhari’s ‘DEEL’ With Nigerian Youths – By Femi Adesina -
Yes International! Magazine,
15 hours ago
