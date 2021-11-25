Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


The Notorious Billionaire Kidnapper Evans Sentenced To Death By The High Court (Photo)
News photo Naija Loaded  - Evans, tagged as the “most notorious kidnapper in Nigeria” by the police, was arrested in 2017 and has been sentenced to death 4 years after. He was apprehended by the Inspector General of police’s Intelligence Response Team led by Abba Kyari. In 2013, ...

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

Evans the kidnapper has been sentenced to death by a High Court in Lagos, Nigeria. Gist Reel:
Evans the kidnapper has been sentenced to death by a High Court in Lagos, Nigeria.
Flash: Court sentences Nigerian billionaire kidnapper, Evans, to death MetroStar Nigeria:
Flash: Court sentences Nigerian billionaire kidnapper, Evans, to death
Billionaire Kidnapper, Evans Sentenced To Death By Hanging Edujandon:
Billionaire Kidnapper, Evans Sentenced To Death By Hanging
Evans the kidnapper has been sentenced to death by a High Court in Lagos #BREAKING #BreakingNews #HighCourt Sidomex Entertainment:
Evans the kidnapper has been sentenced to death by a High Court in Lagos #BREAKING #BreakingNews #HighCourt


   More Picks
1 Zamfara orders closure of filling station, bakery house for allegedly aiding bandits - Daily Nigerian, 20 hours ago
2 North Korean Government ''Sentences Man to Death'' for Smuggling Copies of Netflix’s Blockbuster Series “Squid Game” - Monte Oz Live, 7 hours ago
3 Air traffic controllers suspend strike, issue NAMA two-week ultimatum - The Guardian Nigeria - The Guardian Nigeria, 14 hours ago
4 'I Need to Be Back Home' - Kanye West vows to "restore" his family with Kim Kardashian amid her new romance with Pete Davidson - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
5 Tonto Dikeh makes a weird request after seeing the viral videos of snakes in toilets - Kemi Filani Blog, 22 hours ago
6 Another vehicle plunges into Ogun river, two confirmed dead - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
7 Nigeria’s non-oil revenue grew above target by 15.7% — Finance Minister - Premium Times, 20 hours ago
8 “Why We Won’t Release Cute Abiola Anytime Soon” – Nigeria Navy Reveals - Naija Loaded, 24 hours ago
9 Young Nigerian man who had F9 parallel in NECO shows off the bad result as he celebrates bagging a first-class - Legit, 10 hours ago
10 Again, militants blow up Agip facility in Rivers, insist on justice - The Punch, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info