Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Ooni abandoned daughter for years, now claims responsibility for her upbringing – Princess Adeola's mother
News photo The Punch  - The mother of Princess Adeola Ogunwusi, daughter of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, has refuted the claims that the king raised her daughter as a single parent.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Linda Ikeji Blog:
' Ooni Of Ife abandoned our daughter for years.
Sahara Reporters:
Nigerian Top Monarch, Ooni Of Ife Abandoned Our Daughter For Years, Was An Absentee Father—Mother Of First Child, Olatubosun
Ooni Of Ife Did Not Take Responsibility On His Daughter For Years — Mother Of First Child, Olatubosun Naija Loaded:
Ooni Of Ife Did Not Take Responsibility On His Daughter For Years — Mother Of First Child, Olatubosun
Ooni abandoned daughter for years, now claims responsibility for her upbringing – Princess Adeola’s mother The Eagle Online:
Ooni abandoned daughter for years, now claims responsibility for her upbringing – Princess Adeola’s mother
Mother Of First Child Reveals Ooni of Ife Abandoned Daughter For Years Global Village Extra:
Mother Of First Child Reveals Ooni of Ife Abandoned Daughter For Years
Babymama Accuses Ooni Of Ife Of Abandoning His First Daughter Naija News:
Babymama Accuses Ooni Of Ife Of Abandoning His First Daughter
Ooni Of Ife Abandoned Our Daughter For Years, Was An Absentee Father — Mother Of First Child, Olatubosun Tori News:
Ooni Of Ife Abandoned Our Daughter For Years, Was An Absentee Father — Mother Of First Child, Olatubosun


   More Picks
1 Zamfara orders closure of filling station, bakery house for allegedly aiding bandits - Daily Nigerian, 22 hours ago
2 North Korean Government ''Sentences Man to Death'' for Smuggling Copies of Netflix’s Blockbuster Series “Squid Game” - Monte Oz Live, 9 hours ago
3 Air traffic controllers suspend strike, issue NAMA two-week ultimatum - The Guardian Nigeria - The Guardian Nigeria, 16 hours ago
4 'I Need to Be Back Home' - Kanye West vows to "restore" his family with Kim Kardashian amid her new romance with Pete Davidson - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
5 Tonto Dikeh makes a weird request after seeing the viral videos of snakes in toilets - Kemi Filani Blog, 24 hours ago
6 Another vehicle plunges into Ogun river, two confirmed dead - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
7 Young Nigerian man who had F9 parallel in NECO shows off the bad result as he celebrates bagging a first-class - Legit, 12 hours ago
8 Nigeria’s non-oil revenue grew above target by 15.7% — Finance Minister - Premium Times, 21 hours ago
9 Ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Celebrates His 75th Birthday Today (Drop Your Well-Wishes) - Naija Loaded, 12 hours ago
10 Ekiti housewife fakes own kidnapping, demands N50,000 from husband - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info