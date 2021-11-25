Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Again, Buhari gives security chiefs matching orders to go after insurgents, bandits
News photo Vanguard News  - PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday, for the umpteenthth time, gave marching orders to the security chiefs to go after insurgents

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Insurgency, banditry: Buhari again gives security chiefs matching orders – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
Insurgency, banditry: Buhari again gives security chiefs matching orders – The Sun Nigeria
Again, Buhari Gives Security Chiefs Matching Orders To Go After Insurgents, Bandits The Street Journal:
Again, Buhari Gives Security Chiefs Matching Orders To Go After Insurgents, Bandits
‘Continue to pummel bandits, insurgents’, Buhari to service chiefs Politics Nigeria:
‘Continue to pummel bandits, insurgents’, Buhari to service chiefs


   More Picks
1 North Korean Government ''Sentences Man to Death'' for Smuggling Copies of Netflix’s Blockbuster Series “Squid Game” - Monte Oz Live, 15 hours ago
2 Ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Celebrates His 75th Birthday Today (Drop Your Well-Wishes) - Naija Loaded, 18 hours ago
3 'I Need to Be Back Home' - Kanye West vows to "restore" his family with Kim Kardashian amid her new romance with Pete Davidson - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
4 Air traffic controllers suspend strike, issue NAMA two-week ultimatum - The Guardian Nigeria - The Guardian Nigeria, 22 hours ago
5 Young Nigerian man who had F9 parallel in NECO shows off the bad result as he celebrates bagging a first-class - Legit, 18 hours ago
6 Over 900 Boko Haram fighters surrender as Nigerian troops kill 90 terrorists - Legit, 7 hours ago
7 Alleged N3.5bn Debt: We’re Not Breaching Any Court Order, Flour Mills Nigeria, Honeywell Counter Ecobank - Independent, 17 hours ago
8 Ralf Rangnick reportedly reaches agreement with Manchester United to take over as interim manager - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
9 The Notorious Billionaire Kidnapper Evans Sentenced To Death By The High Court (Photo) - Naija Loaded, 11 hours ago
10 Hustle. Men don't have the monopoly of making money - Actress Mary Remy Njoku tells ladies as she expresses disappointment at the choices women of this generation make - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info