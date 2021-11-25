Customs arrest 7, seize armoured Lexus, over N300 million contraband goods Vanguard News - The Nigeria Customs Service, Federal Operations Unit Zone 'C', FOUC, on Thursday said it has arrested 7 suspects in connection with seized armoured Lexus LX570 jeep without End User certificate as well as contraband goods worth N318,154,742 million.



