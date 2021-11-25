Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

One dead, 13 hospitalised in fresh cholera outbreak in Taraba
Ripples Nigeria  - One person has been confirmed dead and 13 others hospitalized in a fresh outbreak of cholera at Jen-Ardido community, Karim Lamido Local Government Area of Taraba State. The Chairman of Karim Lamido LGA, Markus Hamidu, who confirmed the incident to ...

6 hours ago
