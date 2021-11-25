North Korea leader, Kim Jong Un bans leather coats to stop citizen copying his look

|
1
North Korean Government ''Sentences Man to Death'' for Smuggling Copies of Netflix’s Blockbuster Series “Squid Game” - Monte Oz Live,
18 hours ago
2
'I Need to Be Back Home' - Kanye West vows to "restore" his family with Kim Kardashian amid her new romance with Pete Davidson - Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
3
Young Nigerian man who had F9 parallel in NECO shows off the bad result as he celebrates bagging a first-class - Legit,
21 hours ago
4
Over 900 Boko Haram fighters surrender as Nigerian troops kill 90 terrorists - Legit,
10 hours ago
5
Alleged N3.5bn Debt: We’re Not Breaching Any Court Order, Flour Mills Nigeria, Honeywell Counter Ecobank - Independent,
20 hours ago
6
Ralf Rangnick reportedly reaches agreement with Manchester United to take over as interim manager - Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
7
Hustle. Men don't have the monopoly of making money - Actress Mary Remy Njoku tells ladies as she expresses disappointment at the choices women of this generation make - Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
8
Sweden's first female prime minister resigns less than 12 hours after being installed - Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
9
I’ll Relocate To US After My Tenure, Obiano Replies EFCC - Information Nigeria,
14 hours ago
10
Tale of woes as NEMA receives additional 175 Nigerian returnees from Libya - The Guardian,
21 hours ago