Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Crisis in Anambra APC as group suspends state chairman
News photo Vanguard News  - FRESH crisis is brewing in the Anambra State branch of the All Progressives Congress, APC, with a section of the party's stakeholders announcing the suspension of the state chairman of the party, Chief Basil Ejidike.

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Anambra APC suspends chairman, Basil Ejidike The Punch:
Anambra APC suspends chairman, Basil Ejidike
APC group suspends Anambra chairman Ripples Nigeria:
APC group suspends Anambra chairman
APC chairman suspended in Anambra Republican Nigeria:
APC chairman suspended in Anambra
Anambra APC Chairman, Basil Ejidike Suspended Naija News:
Anambra APC Chairman, Basil Ejidike Suspended


   More Picks
1 North Korean Government ''Sentences Man to Death'' for Smuggling Copies of Netflix’s Blockbuster Series “Squid Game” - Monte Oz Live, 23 hours ago
2 Tiwa Savage Snubs Wizkid and Burna Boy, Congratulates Tems On Her Grammy Nomination - Too Xclusive, 22 hours ago
3 Ralf Rangnick reportedly reaches agreement with Manchester United to take over as interim manager - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
4 Bill to regulate broadcasting passes second reading - The Nation, 17 hours ago
5 Over 900 Boko Haram fighters surrender as Nigerian troops kill 90 terrorists - Legit, 14 hours ago
6 EFCC arraigns ex-NEXIM Bank boss over alleged N1.4 billlion fraud, impersonation - Premium Times, 13 hours ago
7 UNIBEN grants amnesty to 500 overstayed students - Daily Times, 16 hours ago
8 Lawyer who sued celebrities for supporting EndSARS reportedly killed in Anambra - Lailas News, 19 hours ago
9 "If it's war it's war" Rema calls out DJ Neptune; accuses him of releasing his old record without his permission - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
10 Opinion (25/11/2021): Buhari’s ‘DEEL’ With Nigerian Youths – By Femi Adesina - Yes International! Magazine, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info