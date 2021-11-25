Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Sanwo-Olu delivers Ibeshe LAGOSHOMS project, adds 480 homes to housing stock
News photo The Eagle Online  - Sanwo-Olu named the LagosHOMS project built in Ibeshe after the late former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) and Asiwaju of Ikorodu, Chief Babatunde Olusola Benson, SAN.

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

We’ll Bridge Housing Deficit In Lagos – Sanwo-Olu Leadership:
We’ll Bridge Housing Deficit In Lagos – Sanwo-Olu
Sanwo-Olu Delivers Ibeshe LagosHOMS Project, Adds 480 Homes To Housing Stock Independent:
Sanwo-Olu Delivers Ibeshe LagosHOMS Project, Adds 480 Homes To Housing Stock
Sanwo-Olu Delivers Ibeshe LagosHOMS Project, Adds 480 Homes To Housing Stock News Probe:
Sanwo-Olu Delivers Ibeshe LagosHOMS Project, Adds 480 Homes To Housing Stock


   More Picks
1 North Korean Government ''Sentences Man to Death'' for Smuggling Copies of Netflix’s Blockbuster Series “Squid Game” - Monte Oz Live, 23 hours ago
2 Tiwa Savage Snubs Wizkid and Burna Boy, Congratulates Tems On Her Grammy Nomination - Too Xclusive, 22 hours ago
3 Ralf Rangnick reportedly reaches agreement with Manchester United to take over as interim manager - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
4 Bill to regulate broadcasting passes second reading - The Nation, 17 hours ago
5 Over 900 Boko Haram fighters surrender as Nigerian troops kill 90 terrorists - Legit, 14 hours ago
6 EFCC arraigns ex-NEXIM Bank boss over alleged N1.4 billlion fraud, impersonation - Premium Times, 13 hours ago
7 UNIBEN grants amnesty to 500 overstayed students - Daily Times, 16 hours ago
8 Lawyer who sued celebrities for supporting EndSARS reportedly killed in Anambra - Lailas News, 19 hours ago
9 "If it's war it's war" Rema calls out DJ Neptune; accuses him of releasing his old record without his permission - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
10 Opinion (25/11/2021): Buhari’s ‘DEEL’ With Nigerian Youths – By Femi Adesina - Yes International! Magazine, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info