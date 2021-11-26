Post News
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Prices of litre of petrol in Nigeria and 14 other African countries
Legit
- As Mele Kyari, NNPC's GMD, says Nigerians may pay about N340 per litre after petrol subsidy removal in 2022, Legit.ng takes a look at the prices across Africa.
17 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
IPMAN, others back FG on petrol subsidy removal by 2022
Daily Times:
CSOs to convene discuss on subsidy removal
The Guardian:
IPMAN, others back FG on petrol subsidy removal by 2022
Premium Times:
Why we back FG on petrol subsidy removal by 2022 - IPMAN, others
The Herald:
FG free to remove petrol subsidy by 2022 - IPMAN
Peoples Gazette:
Petroleum marketers back Buhari regime’s 2022 subsidy removal
Independent:
CSOs Back Call For Fuel Subsidy Removal
Pulse Nigeria:
IPMAN, others back FG on petrol subsidy removal by 2022
National Accord:
IPMAN, others back FG on petrol subsidy removal by 2022
The Street Journal:
IPMAN, Others Back FG On Petrol Subsidy Removal By 2022
Prompt News:
IPMAN, others back FG on petrol subsidy removal by 2022
Daily Nigerian:
IPMAN, others back Nigerian govt on fuel subsidy removal by 2022
PM News:
Petroleum marketers back FG on removal of petrol subsidy
News Diary Online:
IPMAN, others back FG on petrol subsidy removal by 2022
Within Nigeria:
Petroleum marketers back FG on removal of petrol subsidy
Infotrust News:
Nigeria’s Petrol Pump Price Is By Far The Lowest In West Africa
More Picks
1
Prices of litre of petrol in Nigeria and 14 other African countries -
Legit,
17 hours ago
2
Why Sanwo-Olu Cannot Reject Report of Lagos EndSARS Panel – Falana -
The News,
13 hours ago
3
AGF, Malami Kicks As Anambra Says He’s Behind EFCC’s Action Against Obiano -
The Nigeria Lawyer,
14 hours ago
4
EFCC arraigns ex-NEXIM Bank boss over alleged N1.4 billlion fraud, impersonation -
Premium Times,
16 hours ago
5
How I worked with Abdulsalami to stop Obasanjo’s third term plot —Ex-South African President, Mbeki -
Ripples Nigeria,
14 hours ago
6
Ralf Rangnick reportedly reaches agreement with Manchester United to take over as interim manager -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
7
"If it's war it's war" Rema calls out DJ Neptune; accuses him of releasing his old record without his permission -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
8
Niger Police rescue 8 Kaduna-Abuja highway kidnapped victims - P.M. News -
PM News,
17 hours ago
9
UNIBEN grants amnesty to 500 overstayed students -
Daily Times,
19 hours ago
10
Bill to regulate broadcasting passes second reading -
The Nation,
20 hours ago
