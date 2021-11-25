Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Local stock market dips further as Investors lose N71bn
Local stock market dips further as Investors lose N71bn

Equities trading at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) extends negative outing into the fourth trading session of the week leaving Investors with N71 billion loss.

