Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Britain bans flights from South Africa, Botswana, 4 others - P.M. News
News photo PM News  - Britain temporarily bans flights from South Africa and five other countries from 1200 GMT on Friday over new variant of COVID-19.

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

UK The Guardian:
UK's travel ban over new Covid variant 'rushed': South Africa
South Africa reports new COVID-19 variant after Nigeria lifts ban The Punch:
South Africa reports new COVID-19 variant after Nigeria lifts ban
COVID-19 Variant: UK Stops Flight From South Africa, Five Other Countries Inside Business Nigeria:
COVID-19 Variant: UK Stops Flight From South Africa, Five Other Countries
Africa News:
UK suspends flights from six African countries as South Africa detects new Covid-19 variant
COVID-19 Variant: UK Stops Flight From South Africa, Five Other Countries Global Village Extra:
COVID-19 Variant: UK Stops Flight From South Africa, Five Other Countries


   More Picks
1 Prices of litre of petrol in Nigeria and 14 other African countries - Legit, 19 hours ago
2 Why Sanwo-Olu Cannot Reject Report of Lagos EndSARS Panel – Falana - The News, 16 hours ago
3 "No woman is a single mother" Shan George writes as she slams society for such term - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
4 How I worked with Abdulsalami to stop Obasanjo’s third term plot —Ex-South African President, Mbeki - Ripples Nigeria, 17 hours ago
5 Ralf Rangnick reportedly reaches agreement with Manchester United to take over as interim manager - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
6 AGF, Malami Kicks As Anambra Says He’s Behind EFCC’s Action Against Obiano - The Nigeria Lawyer, 17 hours ago
7 Niger Police rescue 8 Kaduna-Abuja highway kidnapped victims - P.M. News - PM News, 20 hours ago
8 EFCC arraigns ex-NEXIM Bank boss over alleged N1.4 billlion fraud, impersonation - Premium Times, 19 hours ago
9 "If it's war it's war" Rema calls out DJ Neptune; accuses him of releasing his old record without his permission - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
10 CCTV footage reveals what happened to female clubber at Abuja nightclub, Hustle & Bustle - Vanguard News, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info