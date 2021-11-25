Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


‘Nigerians deserve to live in peace”- President Buhari orders security agencies to intensify efforts
News photo Nigerian Wedding's Blog  - President Buhari has renewed his calls for all security agencies to double their efforts in tackling all those challenging Nigeria’s sovereignty and creating insecurity through criminality in...

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nigerians deserve to live in peace Linda Ikeji Blog:
Nigerians deserve to live in peace''- President Buhari orders security agencies to intensify efforts
Insecurity: Intensify efforts, Nigerians deserve to live in peace, Buhari tells Service Chiefs The News Guru:
Insecurity: Intensify efforts, Nigerians deserve to live in peace, Buhari tells Service Chiefs
“Nigerians deserve to live in peace” – Buhari to security agencies Lailas News:
“Nigerians deserve to live in peace” – Buhari to security agencies
“Nigerians deserve to live in peace” The Dabigal Blog:
“Nigerians deserve to live in peace”
‘Nigerians Deserve To Live In Peace’ – Buhari Diamond Celebrities:
‘Nigerians Deserve To Live In Peace’ – Buhari
“Nigerians Deserve To Live In Peace” – Buhari Charges Security Agencies To Tackle Insecurity Tori News:
“Nigerians Deserve To Live In Peace” – Buhari Charges Security Agencies To Tackle Insecurity


   More Picks
1 Prices of litre of petrol in Nigeria and 14 other African countries - Legit, 20 hours ago
2 Why Sanwo-Olu Cannot Reject Report of Lagos EndSARS Panel – Falana - The News, 16 hours ago
3 "No woman is a single mother" Shan George writes as she slams society for such term - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
4 How I worked with Abdulsalami to stop Obasanjo’s third term plot —Ex-South African President, Mbeki - Ripples Nigeria, 17 hours ago
5 Ralf Rangnick reportedly reaches agreement with Manchester United to take over as interim manager - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
6 AGF, Malami Kicks As Anambra Says He’s Behind EFCC’s Action Against Obiano - The Nigeria Lawyer, 17 hours ago
7 Niger Police rescue 8 Kaduna-Abuja highway kidnapped victims - P.M. News - PM News, 20 hours ago
8 EFCC arraigns ex-NEXIM Bank boss over alleged N1.4 billlion fraud, impersonation - Premium Times, 19 hours ago
9 "If it's war it's war" Rema calls out DJ Neptune; accuses him of releasing his old record without his permission - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
10 CCTV footage reveals what happened to female clubber at Abuja nightclub, Hustle & Bustle - Vanguard News, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info