AGF, Malami Kicks As Anambra Says He’s Behind EFCC’s Action Against Obiano The Nigeria Lawyer - Abubakar Malami, the attorney-general of the federation (AGF), has kicked against the accusation of the Anambra government on the recent action of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) against Wille Obiano, governor of the state, The ...



News Credibility Score: 99%