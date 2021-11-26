Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

WHO: Only 1 in 4 African health workers fully vaccinated against COVID-19
Vanguard News  - ABUJA—THE World Health Organisation, WHO, has said only 27% of health workers in Africa have been fully vaccinated against

17 hours ago
COVID-19: Jigawa to vaccinate 3.6m persons before Dec 24 Daily Post:
COVID-19: Jigawa to vaccinate 3.6m persons before Dec 24
3.6 Million Persons To Receive COVID-19 Vaccine Before December 24 The Trent:
3.6 Million Persons To Receive COVID-19 Vaccine Before December 24
3.4m Nigerians fully vaccinated against COVID-19 - P.M. News PM News:
3.4m Nigerians fully vaccinated against COVID-19 - P.M. News
COVID-19: Over 3.4m Nigerian fully vaccinated – NPHCDA Daily Nigerian:
COVID-19: Over 3.4m Nigerian fully vaccinated – NPHCDA


   More Picks
1 Prices of litre of petrol in Nigeria and 14 other African countries - Legit, 23 hours ago
2 CCTV footage reveals what happened to female clubber at Abuja nightclub, Hustle & Bustle - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
3 "No woman is a single mother" Shan George writes as she slams society for such term - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
4 Why Sanwo-Olu Cannot Reject Report of Lagos EndSARS Panel – Falana - The News, 19 hours ago
5 With focus on non-oil exports, economic diversification on course – Osinbajo - Daily Times, 16 hours ago
6 10 feared killed, houses razed as suspected herdsmen attack Plateau community - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
7 How I worked with Abdulsalami to stop Obasanjo’s third term plot —Ex-South African President, Mbeki - Ripples Nigeria, 20 hours ago
8 CBN launches tertiary institutions youth empowerment with N30m for 6 beneficiaries - The Guardian, 8 hours ago
9 AGF, Malami Kicks As Anambra Says He’s Behind EFCC’s Action Against Obiano - The Nigeria Lawyer, 20 hours ago
10 EFCC arraigns ex-NEXIM Bank boss over alleged N1.4 billlion fraud, impersonation - Premium Times, 22 hours ago
