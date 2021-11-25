Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Chidinma Sold Late Ataga’s Laptop to me for N495,000 – Man Tells Court
Naija Loaded  - Chidinma Ojukwu the alleged killer of Super TV Chief Executive Officer, Usifo Ataga sold the dead man’s laptop for N495, 000 after allegedly killing him. The businessman who bought the laptop, Mr. Ifeoluwa Oluwo made the confession before the Lagos ...

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Ataga: Lagos Court told how Chidinma sold late super TV boss’ Laptop The Guardian:
Ataga: Lagos Court told how Chidinma sold late super TV boss’ Laptop
Alleged Murder: Businessman Tells Court How Chidinma Sold Ataga’s Apple MacBook Laptop To Him Independent:
Alleged Murder: Businessman Tells Court How Chidinma Sold Ataga’s Apple MacBook Laptop To Him
How Chidinma Sold Late Super TV Boss The New Diplomat:
How Chidinma Sold Late Super TV Boss' Laptop For N495,000 - Witness
Usifo Ataga: Man tells court he bought late Super TV CEO 1st for Credible News:
Usifo Ataga: Man tells court he bought late Super TV CEO's laptop from Chidinma


   More Picks
1 North Korean Government ''Sentences Man to Death'' for Smuggling Copies of Netflix’s Blockbuster Series “Squid Game” - Monte Oz Live, 23 hours ago
2 Tiwa Savage Snubs Wizkid and Burna Boy, Congratulates Tems On Her Grammy Nomination - Too Xclusive, 22 hours ago
3 Ralf Rangnick reportedly reaches agreement with Manchester United to take over as interim manager - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
4 Bill to regulate broadcasting passes second reading - The Nation, 17 hours ago
5 Over 900 Boko Haram fighters surrender as Nigerian troops kill 90 terrorists - Legit, 14 hours ago
6 EFCC arraigns ex-NEXIM Bank boss over alleged N1.4 billlion fraud, impersonation - Premium Times, 13 hours ago
7 UNIBEN grants amnesty to 500 overstayed students - Daily Times, 16 hours ago
8 Lawyer who sued celebrities for supporting EndSARS reportedly killed in Anambra - Lailas News, 19 hours ago
9 "If it's war it's war" Rema calls out DJ Neptune; accuses him of releasing his old record without his permission - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
10 Opinion (25/11/2021): Buhari’s ‘DEEL’ With Nigerian Youths – By Femi Adesina - Yes International! Magazine, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info