Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
NDIC pays 535,815 closed banks’ depositors N11.76bn
The Punch
- NDIC pays 535,815 closed banks’ depositors N11.76bn
15 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
This Day:
NDIC Pays N11.76bn to 535, 815 Depositors of Closed Banks
Vanguard News:
We’ve paid N11.76bn to over 530,000 bank depositors —NDIC
Inside Business Nigeria:
NDIC Pays N11.8bn To 535,815 Depositors Of Failed Banks
Economic Confidential:
NDIC Pays 535,815 Closed Banks’ Depositors N11.76bn
The Street Journal:
We’ve Paid N11.76bn To Over 530,000 Bank Depositors —NDIC
The Nigeria Lawyer:
NDIC Pays 535,815 Closed Banks’ Depositors N11.76bn
Champion Newspapers:
NDIC’s prompt resolution saves banking sector from collapse—-Shokefun
The Eagle Online:
How we have saved banking sector from collapse – NDIC’s Shokefun
More Picks
1
Prices of litre of petrol in Nigeria and 14 other African countries -
Legit,
20 hours ago
2
Why Sanwo-Olu Cannot Reject Report of Lagos EndSARS Panel – Falana -
The News,
16 hours ago
3
"No woman is a single mother" Shan George writes as she slams society for such term -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
4
How I worked with Abdulsalami to stop Obasanjo’s third term plot —Ex-South African President, Mbeki -
Ripples Nigeria,
17 hours ago
5
Ralf Rangnick reportedly reaches agreement with Manchester United to take over as interim manager -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
6
AGF, Malami Kicks As Anambra Says He’s Behind EFCC’s Action Against Obiano -
The Nigeria Lawyer,
17 hours ago
7
Niger Police rescue 8 Kaduna-Abuja highway kidnapped victims - P.M. News -
PM News,
20 hours ago
8
EFCC arraigns ex-NEXIM Bank boss over alleged N1.4 billlion fraud, impersonation -
Premium Times,
19 hours ago
9
"If it's war it's war" Rema calls out DJ Neptune; accuses him of releasing his old record without his permission -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
10
CCTV footage reveals what happened to female clubber at Abuja nightclub, Hustle & Bustle -
Vanguard News,
14 hours ago
