News at a Glance
Rema faults DJ Neptune for releasing his song without permission
The Punch
- Rema faults DJ Neptune for releasing his song without permission
9 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
Takedown my song or it’s war – Rema calls out DJ Neptune
Ripples Nigeria:
Rema comes for DJ Neptune for publishing song without his consent
Sundiata Post:
Rema faults DJ Neptune for releasing his song without permission
Mp3 Bullet:
Rema reveals he didn't record or get paid for his song with DJ Neptune »
Gbextra Online Portal:
“Takedown My Song Or It’s War” – Singer, Rema Calls Out DJ Neptune (DETAILS)
Gist Lovers:
“The Disrespect Is Too Much” – Do2dtun Slams Rema for Dragging DJ Neptune
More Picks
1
Prices of litre of petrol in Nigeria and 14 other African countries -
Legit,
23 hours ago
2
CCTV footage reveals what happened to female clubber at Abuja nightclub, Hustle & Bustle -
Vanguard News,
17 hours ago
3
"No woman is a single mother" Shan George writes as she slams society for such term -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
4
Why Sanwo-Olu Cannot Reject Report of Lagos EndSARS Panel – Falana -
The News,
19 hours ago
5
With focus on non-oil exports, economic diversification on course – Osinbajo -
Daily Times,
16 hours ago
6
10 feared killed, houses razed as suspected herdsmen attack Plateau community -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
7
How I worked with Abdulsalami to stop Obasanjo’s third term plot —Ex-South African President, Mbeki -
Ripples Nigeria,
20 hours ago
8
CBN launches tertiary institutions youth empowerment with N30m for 6 beneficiaries -
The Guardian,
8 hours ago
9
AGF, Malami Kicks As Anambra Says He’s Behind EFCC’s Action Against Obiano -
The Nigeria Lawyer,
20 hours ago
10
EFCC arraigns ex-NEXIM Bank boss over alleged N1.4 billlion fraud, impersonation -
Premium Times,
22 hours ago
