10 feared killed, houses razed as suspected herdsmen attack Plateau community
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen have attacked Te’egbe village in Miango District, Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State and killed several people including children. 

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

