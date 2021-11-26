Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
NDLEA arrests Liberia-based drug trafficker with 9.30kg cocaine in Abuja
Daily Post
- A 32-year-old man, Maduabuchi Chinedu, was at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, apprehended by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency
13 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
More Picks
1
How I worked with Abdulsalami to stop Obasanjo’s third term plot —Ex-South African President, Mbeki -
Ripples Nigeria,
1 day ago
2
"No woman is a single mother" Shan George writes as she slams society for such term -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
3
Why Sanwo-Olu Cannot Reject Report of Lagos EndSARS Panel – Falana -
The News,
23 hours ago
4
CBN launches tertiary institutions youth empowerment with N30m for 6 beneficiaries -
The Guardian,
12 hours ago
5
I never said donate money to me, I said 'if you're my friend give me money' - Davido speaks to CNN about the generous donation he got from fans, friends, and colleagues (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
6
Zamfara police intercept woman with 991 rounds of AK-47 live ammunition for delivery to notorious bandits kingpin -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
7
"If it's war it's war" Rema calls out DJ Neptune; accuses him of releasing his old record without his permission -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
8
''I don pass who dey fear heartbreak''- Tonto Dikeh writes as she reveals what she is scared of now -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
9
Court takes final decision against bandits, their activities across Nigeria -
Legit,
11 hours ago
10
WHO: Only 1 in 4 African health workers fully vaccinated against COVID-19 -
Vanguard News,
21 hours ago
