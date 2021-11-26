Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Reactions Trail DJ Neptune's New Album 'Greatness 2.0' | YOUR THOUGHTS?
News photo Not Just OK  - Renowned disk jockey and record producer DJ Neptune has released his highly anticipated album and reactions by music lovers have trailed it.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

Music: DJ Neptune – Greatness 2.0 (Album) Yaba Left Online:
Music: DJ Neptune – Greatness 2.0 (Album)
DJ Neptune releases new album “Greatness 2.0” | Listen on BN Bella Naija:
DJ Neptune releases new album “Greatness 2.0” | Listen on BN
Reactions trail DJ Neptune Mp3 Bullet:
Reactions trail DJ Neptune's New Album 'Greatness 2.0' »
Music: DJ Neptune – Greatness 2.0 (Album) Naija Parrot:
Music: DJ Neptune – Greatness 2.0 (Album)


   More Picks
1 Prices of litre of petrol in Nigeria and 14 other African countries - Legit, 1 day ago
2 CCTV footage reveals what happened to female clubber at Abuja nightclub, Hustle & Bustle - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
3 "No woman is a single mother" Shan George writes as she slams society for such term - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
4 Why Sanwo-Olu Cannot Reject Report of Lagos EndSARS Panel – Falana - The News, 20 hours ago
5 How I worked with Abdulsalami to stop Obasanjo’s third term plot —Ex-South African President, Mbeki - Ripples Nigeria, 21 hours ago
6 CBN launches tertiary institutions youth empowerment with N30m for 6 beneficiaries - The Guardian, 9 hours ago
7 AGF, Malami Kicks As Anambra Says He’s Behind EFCC’s Action Against Obiano - The Nigeria Lawyer, 22 hours ago
8 EFCC arraigns ex-NEXIM Bank boss over alleged N1.4 billlion fraud, impersonation - Premium Times, 24 hours ago
9 "If it's war it's war" Rema calls out DJ Neptune; accuses him of releasing his old record without his permission - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
10 Court takes final decision against bandits, their activities across Nigeria - Legit, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info