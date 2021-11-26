Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Don Jazzy clocks 39 on father’s birthday, music producer’s mother celebrates them with prayers
Legit
- Top Nigerian music producer, Don Jazzy, and his father, Mavin Grandpa, celebrated their birthday on November 26, to the joy of fans. Read more on Legit.ng.
10 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Gist Reel:
Don Jazzy and his father celebrate birthday in style
Instablog 9ja:
Don Jazzy and his father link up as he celebrates his birthday
Infotrust News:
Nigerian Celebrities Celebrates Music Producer And Singer Don Jazzy As He Clocks 39
Kemi Filani Blog:
'You give me joy that can’t be expressed by just talking' Don Jazzy mother showers love on him as he clocks 'age 39'
More Picks
1
Prices of litre of petrol in Nigeria and 14 other African countries -
Legit,
1 day ago
2
CCTV footage reveals what happened to female clubber at Abuja nightclub, Hustle & Bustle -
Vanguard News,
19 hours ago
3
"No woman is a single mother" Shan George writes as she slams society for such term -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
4
Why Sanwo-Olu Cannot Reject Report of Lagos EndSARS Panel – Falana -
The News,
20 hours ago
5
How I worked with Abdulsalami to stop Obasanjo’s third term plot —Ex-South African President, Mbeki -
Ripples Nigeria,
21 hours ago
6
CBN launches tertiary institutions youth empowerment with N30m for 6 beneficiaries -
The Guardian,
9 hours ago
7
AGF, Malami Kicks As Anambra Says He’s Behind EFCC’s Action Against Obiano -
The Nigeria Lawyer,
22 hours ago
8
EFCC arraigns ex-NEXIM Bank boss over alleged N1.4 billlion fraud, impersonation -
Premium Times,
24 hours ago
9
"If it's war it's war" Rema calls out DJ Neptune; accuses him of releasing his old record without his permission -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
10
Court takes final decision against bandits, their activities across Nigeria -
Legit,
8 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...