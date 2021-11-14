Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

CBN launches tertiary institutions youth empowerment with N30m for 6 beneficiaries
The Guardian  - As a way of tackling the problem of growing youth unemployment in Nigeria, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Thursday formally launched the Tertiary Institutions Entrepreneurship Scheme (TIES) in Abuja.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

