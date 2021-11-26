Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


"Who really swear for us?" MC Edo Pikin asks as he shares his experience abroad and compares it to what is obtainable in Nigeria (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Comedian MC Edo Pikin took to Instagram to share his experience after he travelled abroad. The comedian who is in the UK for his comedy tour, filmed his view from his hotel room.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

“Who really swear for us?” – Comedian, MC Edo Pikin asks as he compares his experience abroad with Nigeria Yaba Left Online:
“Who really swear for us?” – Comedian, MC Edo Pikin asks as he compares his experience abroad with Nigeria
“Who really swear for us?” MC Edo Pikin asks as he shares his experience abroad and compares it to what is obtainable in Nigeria (video) Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
“Who really swear for us?” MC Edo Pikin asks as he shares his experience abroad and compares it to what is obtainable in Nigeria (video)
“Who really swear for us?” MC Edo Pikin asks as he shares his experience abroad and compares it to what is obtainable in Nigeria My Celebrity & I:
“Who really swear for us?” MC Edo Pikin asks as he shares his experience abroad and compares it to what is obtainable in Nigeria
“Who really swear for us?” – Comedian, MC Edo Pikin asks as he compares his experience abroad with Nigeria Naija Parrot:
“Who really swear for us?” – Comedian, MC Edo Pikin asks as he compares his experience abroad with Nigeria


   More Picks
1 Prices of litre of petrol in Nigeria and 14 other African countries - Legit, 18 hours ago
2 Why Sanwo-Olu Cannot Reject Report of Lagos EndSARS Panel – Falana - The News, 14 hours ago
3 How I worked with Abdulsalami to stop Obasanjo’s third term plot —Ex-South African President, Mbeki - Ripples Nigeria, 15 hours ago
4 Ralf Rangnick reportedly reaches agreement with Manchester United to take over as interim manager - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
5 AGF, Malami Kicks As Anambra Says He’s Behind EFCC’s Action Against Obiano - The Nigeria Lawyer, 16 hours ago
6 EFCC arraigns ex-NEXIM Bank boss over alleged N1.4 billlion fraud, impersonation - Premium Times, 18 hours ago
7 "If it's war it's war" Rema calls out DJ Neptune; accuses him of releasing his old record without his permission - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
8 CBN launches tertiary institutions youth empowerment with N30m for 6 beneficiaries - The Guardian, 3 hours ago
9 Niger Police rescue 8 Kaduna-Abuja highway kidnapped victims - P.M. News - PM News, 19 hours ago
10 UNIBEN grants amnesty to 500 overstayed students - Daily Times, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info