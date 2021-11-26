Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Coronavirus: Countries shut borders over new South Africa variant
BBC Africa
- Nations ban flights as health officials hold an urgent meeting over a new variant in southern Africa.
3 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Independent:
New Covid-19 Variants Found In South Africa
Information Nigeria:
New COVID Variant Found In South Africa
Talk Glitz:
Countries Shutting Border Over New COVID-19 Variant Found In South Africa
Tori News:
New COVID Variant Found In South Africa
More Picks
1
Prices of litre of petrol in Nigeria and 14 other African countries -
Legit,
18 hours ago
2
Why Sanwo-Olu Cannot Reject Report of Lagos EndSARS Panel – Falana -
The News,
14 hours ago
3
How I worked with Abdulsalami to stop Obasanjo’s third term plot —Ex-South African President, Mbeki -
Ripples Nigeria,
15 hours ago
4
Ralf Rangnick reportedly reaches agreement with Manchester United to take over as interim manager -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
5
AGF, Malami Kicks As Anambra Says He’s Behind EFCC’s Action Against Obiano -
The Nigeria Lawyer,
16 hours ago
6
EFCC arraigns ex-NEXIM Bank boss over alleged N1.4 billlion fraud, impersonation -
Premium Times,
18 hours ago
7
"If it's war it's war" Rema calls out DJ Neptune; accuses him of releasing his old record without his permission -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
8
CBN launches tertiary institutions youth empowerment with N30m for 6 beneficiaries -
The Guardian,
3 hours ago
9
Niger Police rescue 8 Kaduna-Abuja highway kidnapped victims - P.M. News -
PM News,
19 hours ago
10
UNIBEN grants amnesty to 500 overstayed students -
Daily Times,
20 hours ago
