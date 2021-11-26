Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

IPOB Reacts To Burning Of Houses, Cars, Others By Suspected Nigerian Soldiers In Imo Community
News photo Sahara Reporters  - The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has disclosed that Nigerian Army personnel were responsible for the burning of houses, vehicles and shops worth millions of naira in Awo-Mmamma in the Oru East local government area of Imo State on Monday.
11 hours ago
