We paid N5m ransom to secure release of another Bethel Baptist College student – Official
TVC News  - The Headboy of Bethel Baptist College in Kaduna state who was among 121 students abducted from the college 5th july this year has regained freedom. He was released by the bandits on Thursday night due to his poor health condition.

7 hours ago
