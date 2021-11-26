Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


“First five minutes after I delivered my first child, I was numb” – Singer Simi shares child birth experience
The Info NG  - Theinfong
Theinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blog

Sensational Nigerian singer, Simi, has recounted her experience after she gave birth to her first child, Adejare. This she did while responding to a tweep ...

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 81%


   More Picks
1 Prayer, fasting can't take you out of poverty, use your mind - Ibiyeomie - P.M. News - PM News, 15 hours ago
2 Anyone that eats and drinks at a funeral lacks conscience — Filmmaker Nwelue - Instablog 9ja, 22 hours ago
3 Suspected armed robber who dresses like a herdsman apprehended in Ogun - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
4 Lovely photos of Anambra State governor-elect, Charles Soludo with his wife and children - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
5 NBA President Blames Collapse Of Nation’s Education On Quota System - Independent, 22 hours ago
6 "I want the pain to stop" Mary Remmy Njoku causes fans to worry as she shares troubling post - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
7 Why I don’t share my good news with Nigerians – Reality star, Maria - Correct NG, 24 hours ago
8 Nnamdi Kanu: Allow Buhari do his job, Ohanaeze tells ACF, Northern groups - Daily Times, 22 hours ago
9 Lagos couple ram car into shops, pay for nine coffins - The Punch, 15 hours ago
10 Sanwo-Olu delivers Ibeshe LAGOSHOMS project, adds 480 homes to housing stock - The Eagle Online, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info