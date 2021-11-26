Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Amid planned petrol subsidy removal, Obasanjo says Nigeria must commit to renewable energy
The Punch  - Amid the unpopular plans by the Federal Government to raise electricity tariff in December and remove petrol subsidy next February, former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said that Nigeria must commit to generating power from renewable energy and clean ...

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Obasanjo: Nigeria Must Commit to Renewable Energy to Build a Future This Day:
Obasanjo: Nigeria Must Commit to Renewable Energy to Build a Future
Nigeria Must Commit to Renewable Energy to Build a Future – Obasanjo Igbere TV News:
Nigeria Must Commit to Renewable Energy to Build a Future – Obasanjo
Amid planned petrol subsidy removal, Obasanjo says Nigeria must commit to renewable energy Sundiata Post:
Amid planned petrol subsidy removal, Obasanjo says Nigeria must commit to renewable energy
Obasanjo Says Nigeria Must Commit To Renewable Energy Global Village Extra:
Obasanjo Says Nigeria Must Commit To Renewable Energy


   More Picks
1 "No woman is a single mother" Shan George writes as she slams society for such term - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
2 2021 NCOY: FirstBank Partners Junior Achievement Nigeria, Reiterates Commitment To Innovation And Education - Yes International! Magazine, 20 hours ago
3 CBN launches tertiary institutions youth empowerment with N30m for 6 beneficiaries - The Guardian, 23 hours ago
4 ''I don pass who dey fear heartbreak''- Tonto Dikeh writes as she reveals what she is scared of now - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
5 I never said donate money to me, I said 'if you're my friend give me money' - Davido speaks to CNN about the generous donation he got from fans, friends, and colleagues (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
6 Lady's wig flies off her head as she jumps in excitement after her boyfriend proposed to her (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
7 Naira Marley’s Sister, Shubomi Bags Deal With Skin Care, ‘Beautiful Body’ - Information Nigeria, 20 hours ago
8 Court takes final decision against bandits, their activities across Nigeria - Legit, 22 hours ago
9 The Okoye wives, Anita and Lola, celebrate Thanksgiving together (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
10 Nigeria supplies over 50% seeds used in West Africa ―NASC - Nigerian Tribune, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info